GE, Fund Chided For 'Petty Squabble' Over Pension Arbitrator

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has ended a dispute between General Electric and the Boilermaker-Blacksmith National Pension Trust over who should oversee a $205 million withdrawal liability arbitration, appointing the arbitrator neither side wanted and condemning the parties' "regrettable" and "most unnecessary" "petty squabbling" on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren stepped in to appoint the arbitrator himself after GE and the union pension fund couldn't cooperate enough to choose one together, as Judge Melgren instructed them to do on May 4. Rather than mutually select an arbitrator from a list of three candidates, GE and the fund each filed court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS