11th Circ. OKs Awards In Imax Fight With Panamanian Co.

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a pair of arbitral awards issued to a Panamanian media company in a dispute stemming from a soured deal to roll out Imax theaters in Latin America, rejecting the Canadian large-format film company's argument the tribunal had exceeded its powers. In a brief five-page order, the circuit court found that a magistrate judge was right to conclude the arbitral tribunal had properly assumed jurisdiction over a dispute relating to whether the parties had agreed on a settlement in the weeks before a hearing in the arbitration. The disagreement between the parties arose over an allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS