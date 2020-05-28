High-Level Suspect In $1B OneCoin Scam Hires Barket Firm

Law360, New York (May 28, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A marketing expert indicted more than two years ago for allegedly building the $1 billion OneCoin cryptocurrency scam alongside its mastermind Ruja Ignatova has hired criminal defense firm Barket Epstein Kearon Aldea & LoTurco LLP as he faces charges from a Manhattan jail cell. Karl Sebastian Greenwood, 43, who was arrested in Thailand in November, hired the 13-lawyer New York litigation boutique with his case pending before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, a Thursday docket entry said. Greenwood is in custody in a Manhattan federal detention facility after being extradited to the U.S., authorities said. Firm partner Bruce Barket confirmed...

