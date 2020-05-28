Cape Cod Resort Settles Groundwater Pollution Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Cape Cod resort will revamp its sewage disposal system and contribute funds to cleanup efforts to end litigation brought by an environmental group accusing it of illegally emptying dangerous pollutants into local waterways. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court's April ruling in Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund et al. that the Clean Water Act can be used to regulate pollution that travels through groundwater, the Conservation Law Foundation announced Thursday it asked the First Circuit to vacate the lower court's contradictory ruling and send the suit back down with instructions to accept its settlement agreement with the owners of...

