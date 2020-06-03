5 Environmental Regulations To Watch For This Summer

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has completed some of its top deregulatory efforts, weakening environmental rules for power plants, cars and waterways. But the administration is racing to beat a statutory deadline after which Democrats can undo final rules if they sweep the November elections. Still on the administration's agenda are: a rule to restrict states' ability to block pipeline projects on water quality grounds, a rule eliminating some environmental considerations for large projects subject to federal approval, a rule changing the standards for scientific review of regulations that come out of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and more. But every day that passes...

