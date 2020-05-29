9th Circ. Urged To Rethink Asbestos Coverage Reversal

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A pool company has asked the full Ninth Circuit to rehear a case over whether it is responsible for homeowners' asbestos-related claims, arguing that a panel had misapplied California law by letting the company's previous owner off the hook for some of the liability. Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp., which bought the pool business from Outdoor Sports Gear Inc. in 1996, told the Ninth Circuit that it is not responsible for customers' claims of wrongful death and loss of consortium which happened after its purchase but were caused by asbestos exposure when OSG's predecessor installed the pools in the 1970s, according...

