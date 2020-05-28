Pediatric Home Care Giant Aveanna Hit With Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Aveanna Healthcare LLC was hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court Thursday alleging the Atlanta-based pediatric home care provider got hacked as a result of its lax digital security practices, then failed to help individuals whose sensitive data may have been stolen. Teairra Purvis, the mother of an anonymous child, sued Aveanna on behalf of herself, her child and an estimated 166,000 others whose personal information — potentially including personal identifying information like Social Security numbers, bank and credit card details, and medical records — was allegedly exposed in the breach, which occurred in July and August. "As the...

