Apple, M. Night Shyamalan Beat Claims 'Servant' Was A Copy

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday dismissed a copyright lawsuit filed by a filmmaker over director M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series "Servant," saying the alleged similarities between the works "pale in comparison to the differences in the plot, themes, dialogue, mood, setting, pace, characters, and sequence of events." U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said he reviewed both plaintiff Francesca Gregorini's film "The Truth About Emanuel" and the first season of "Servant," and held that the works are not substantially similar before tossing the suit with prejudice. Although both works share a "basic plot premise" of a grieving mother and nanny caring...

