Tenn. Court OKs Slash Of $4.5M Med Mal Verdict To $1.25M

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court on Thursday approved the reduction of a $4.5 million medical malpractice award to $1.25 million in a closely watched case that had included a constitutional challenge to the state's statutory damages cap. An appeals court in Nashville said a judge properly reduced the $4 million awarded to patient Cynthia Yebuah, who won the verdict after materials were left in her body for eight years after a 2005 kidney surgery. The jury also awarded $500,000 to Yebuah's husband, Eric Yebuah, for loss of consortium. Defendant Center for Urological Treatment, which employed the doctor who performed Yebuah's 2005 surgery,...

