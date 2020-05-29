Energy Co. Says It Hasn't Seen $63M Award 5th Circ. Upheld

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Renewable energy company Soaring Wind Energy asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to order the American arm of China's state-run aerospace corporation to hand over a nearly $63 million arbitral award it allegedly has refused to pay even after the Fifth Circuit upheld it in January. To secure the award, Soaring Wind is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Catic USA Inc. from disposing of or transferring its assets and an order requiring the corporation to turn over its property, including any membership interests in limited liability companies or bank account funds, as well as evidence of assets it owns....

