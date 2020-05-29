SEC Says Volkswagen, Ex-CEO Can't Escape Emissions Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. securities regulators told a California federal judge that Volkswagen knowingly misled bond investors by failing to disclose its "clean diesel" emissions cheating scheme, so it's still on the hook for securities fraud even after reaching settlements with other agencies. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Thursday to reject attempts by the German auto giant, its financing units and former chief executive to slash its March 2019 securities fraud suit. The watchdog alleges the defendants offloaded more than $13 billion in 144A bonds and asset-backed securities at inflated prices over the course of seven...

