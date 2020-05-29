Chicago To Pay $5M Over Improper Vehicle Impoundments

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Chicago has agreed to pay $4.95 million to a proposed class of vehicle owners who claimed drug use-related vehicle impoundments violated their due process rights, the car owners told an Illinois federal court. The city was accused of unlawfully coercing lienholders to repossess 356 vehicles impounded over a state drug offense without first notifying their registered owners or sending their case through statutorily required forfeiture proceedings. Proposed class members include the named owners of those vehicles, who had been either permanently or temporarily deprived of the use of their property between March 28, 2013, and Aug. 1, 2015, when the city...

