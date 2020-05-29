Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Okla. Gov. Wants Clarity On New Tribal Gambling Compacts

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's governor said those insisting he doesn't have the authority to renegotiate tribal-state gambling compacts are taking a position that doesn't line up with tribal sovereignty, the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and state law, according to a motion filed Thursday that urged a federal court to clear things up.

As part of the suit brought by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations against Gov. Kevin Stitt, U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti had ordered the parties to mediate. That led to the governor negotiating and entering new gaming compacts with two intervening tribes — the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation....

