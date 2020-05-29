NJ Doc Can't Escape Sanctions For Giving Attys Patient Info

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A prominent New Jersey psychologist whose license was suspended after he disclosed sensitive patient information to debt collection attorneys is stuck with more than $100,000 in sanctions after a state appellate court found his violations were egregious. A three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion Friday that awarding the state $110,000 in attorney fees and costs was appropriate in light of Dr. Barry Helfmann's "scorched earth" defense. The panel also upheld a $10,000 penalty, finding Helfmann's disclosures were a cardinal sin of his profession. "By providing the attorneys true bills with diagnostic and treatment codes, Dr. Helfmann overlooked the psychologist-patient privilege,...

