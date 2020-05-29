BBQ Chain Managers' Bid For Nationwide Wage Suit Falls Flat

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday declined to greenlight a nationwide class of Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill managers accusing the barbecue chain of violating the Fair Labor Standard Act by making managers exempt from overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal denied conditional certification to the managers, saying Brigida Elliott's claims that she spent the bulk of her time as a service manager and kitchen manager doing non-exempt work was not enough to assume all similar employees were treated the same way at the company's 66 locations. "While plaintiff has produced evidence of nationwide Smokey Bones' job descriptions for...

