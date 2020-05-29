Texas Justices To Consider Royalty Clause Dispute

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review an oil and gas developer's dispute with royalty owners over whether the company can charge them for post-production costs. The justices will consider BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC's challenge of a ruling that its leases with 15 Hood County royalty owners, led by Walker Murray Randle, didn't allow post-production costs to be deducted from royalties paid on oil and gas. A lower court held that an addendum to the lease required the royalty to be based on the "gross value received," which superseded language in the standard lease form that said the payment would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS