Judge Says 'Sorry' But Won't Toss Latest TopGolf FLSA Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday apologized as he denied sports entertainment company TopGolf's bid to end what it called an "identical" proposed class action lawsuit to one it recently settled, brought by workers alleging the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act in paying employees. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison, who heard about 10 minutes of argument on the motion to dismiss via telephone on Friday morning, said that although there are similarities and some overlap between the two lawsuits, it's not enough to spike the case brought by Taylor Batiste. Batiste in February alleged that TopGolf violated the...

