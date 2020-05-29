National Assoc. Of Realtors Hit With More Antitrust Claims

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors was hit Thursday with another antitrust suit over a new rule that prohibits members from privately marketing properties without using the association's listing service, this time brought by a competitor claiming the measure is "overbroad and restrains competition unnecessarily." Earlier this month, the Top Agent Network sued NAR and two of its affiliates over the rule, called the "Clear Cooperation Policy," which went into effect at the beginning of May. The rule requires NAR members to post a property on its listing service within one day if an agent does any private marketing or pursues off-market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS