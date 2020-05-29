Twitter, Reddit Say Social Media Visa Rules Limit Free Speech

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Twitter, Reddit and an e-commerce trade group backed two documentary film organizations' challenge to a U.S. Department of State requirement for overseas visa applicants to turn over their social media handles, saying it would limit anonymous free speech. The social media giants and Internet Association, which represents the interests of major internet companies, told the D.C. federal court Thursday that the requirement is unconstitutional because it effectively forces people to give up their right to anonymous speech if their accounts were made using a pseudonym. "Defending and respecting the voices of the people who use our service is one of our...

