Hotel Biz Can't Upend $296M Award In Casino Contract Fight

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Singaporean court rejected the latest efforts by hotel company Bloomberry Resorts Corp. to dodge an arbitration tribunal's ruling that it owes $296 million to a casino management company it wrongly ousted from a deal to manage its $1.2 billion Solaire Resort & Casino in the Philippines. Singapore High Court Judge Belinda Ang Saw Ean refused Friday to revisit Bloomberry's argument that Global Gaming Philippines LLC hid its connection to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands. Nor could Bloomberry get out of the panel's ruling ordering it to pay more than $195.5 million to...

