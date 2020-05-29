Race Co. Can't Escape Suit Over 'Worthless' Insurance

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court struck back at Spartan Race Inc.'s calling it "ill-equipped" to hear a proposed class action accusing it of overcharging racers for "worthless" insurance, rejecting its bid to move or dismiss the suit and finding the company failed to show the fee was not a deceptive or unfair act. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom wrote Thursday that the race organizer failed to provide convincing and adequate information on the insurance fee's purpose and that it had "no authority" to say the federal court is ill-equipped to apply the laws of Massachusetts. Spartan Race urged the court to move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS