10th Circ. Revives Genentech Cancer Drug Dosage Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday revived a case alleging Genentech Inc. underfilled packages of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, reversing a district court decision from last year that held the plaintiffs' claims were preempted by federal law. In the 59-page published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel found that the claims ran parallel to regulations under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, not in conflict to them, and that Genentech had failed to show that it would have been impossible to comply with the plaintiffs' request without approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In the case, which was consolidated into a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS