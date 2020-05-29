3rd Circ. Revives ADA Suit Over Faulty Disability Analysis

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday revived a truck driver's suit alleging Patrick Industries fired him for taking medical leave to recover from a lung biopsy procedure, saying a lower court fumbled its analysis of whether he was regarded as disabled under federal anti-discrimination law. A three-member panel said the district court improperly dismissed William Eshleman's Americans with Disabilities Act suit when it only evaluated the "transitory" nature of his surgery to remove a nodule from his lung and didn't separately consider whether it was "minor," as required under the law. Courts must evaluate whether an impairment is expected to last fewer...

