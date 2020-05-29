5th Circ. Lets Down Telecoms In Access Fee Fight

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- An appeals court panel has handed hundreds of local phone companies a key victory by sending a six-year dispute with Verizon and Sprint back to a Texas trial court without awarding millions in damages the major telecoms sought for exchange access fees they allege to have been charged over the years. Sprint and Verizon were reticent Friday on their next legal maneuvers after the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday denied them millions of dollars in damages they demanded from local carriers for charging access fees that the major telecoms said were illegal. The legal brawl centered on fees the local phone companies...

