Rolls-Royce, Boeing Want Part Maker's Subpoena Bid On Hold

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Rolls-Royce and Boeing are urging a South Carolina court not to allow an aerospace component parts maker to move ahead with deposing three witnesses to a plane testing accident in order to provide testimony in a U.K. arbitration, saying the U.S. Supreme Court needs to weigh in first. The British engine maker and the Chicago-based aerospace company told the court it should wait to rule on the renewed bid by Servotronics Inc., which convinced the Fourth Circuit in March to overturn an earlier ruling in the case. In so doing, the circuit court concluded for the first time that U.S. law...

