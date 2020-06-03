NY Shareholder Litigation Dismissal Raises Bar For Plaintiffs

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- In derivative shareholder actions, New York law requires a plaintiff shareholder seeking to vindicate the rights of a corporation to plead, with particularity, either that before filing suit a request was made on the corporation's board of directors to initiate the action or that any such demand, if made, would have been futile.[1] This presuit demand requirement may seem straightforward in theory, but a March 19 New York Supreme Court Commercial Division decision by Justice Andrea Masley serves as a cautionary reminder of tricky nuances in its application. Consider the following scenario: Shareholders commenced a derivative lawsuit on behalf of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS