Delta Escapes Flight Attendants' Anti-Semitism Claims

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed flight attendants' lawsuit accusing Delta Air Lines of discriminating against Jewish and Israeli employees, non-Jewish employees who associate with them and passengers traveling to Israel, finding the suit doesn't allege facts to plausibly infer discrimination occurred. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen adopted the recommendation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo to dismiss the case in its entirety, and rejected multiple objections by the plaintiffs who pointed to allegedly unjustified disciplinary actions they were subjected to as Delta flight attendants. "That plaintiffs allege a stew of discriminatory animus does not impart flavor to...

