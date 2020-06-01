Real Estate Rumors: Investors Bank, Investcorp, Omninet

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Investors Bank is looking to sell its $48 million loan backed by a Brooklyn property to another lender, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is looking to sell its loan for 180 Nassau St., a 104-unit, 10-story rental property that's owned by Pink Stone Capital Group, and Investors Bank is hoping to sell the loan at par, according to the report. Investcorp and Gumberg Asset Management may turn a Florida mall they own over to the property's lenders, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. Southland Mall in Cutler Bay recently reopened...

