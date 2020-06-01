Immigrants Say USCIS Could Revive Axed Juvenile Policy

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Young immigrants who won a temporary court order barring a federal policy mandating family reunification in their path to permanent residency countered the government's bid to thwart their lawsuit as moot, arguing the agency could revive the rule. The proposed class of immigrants, who applied for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status — which provides a path to U.S. permanent residency for immigrants under age 21 who have been abused or abandoned by their parents — told a Washington Federal Court that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services could bring back a policy that requires them to be reunited with their families. Even though...

