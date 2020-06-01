Supreme Court Won't Hear Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Suits

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up two appeals stemming from dismissed multidistrict litigation brought by military families over drinking water contamination at the Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina. In the two petitions — one filed by six plaintiffs and the other filed individually by James N. Douse — the families said the Eleventh Circuit erred by standing by its own earlier finding that their claims were barred by North Carolina's 10-year statute of repose, despite changes in the Tar Heel State's laws. Jay L.T. Breakstone of Parker Waichman LLP, who is serving as counsel of...

