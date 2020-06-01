NJ Dunkin' Donuts Stores Escape Bakery's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a proposed Dunkin' Donuts baking facility's antitrust lawsuit against a group of the brand's franchisees Sunday, ruling that the bakery couldn't back its claims that the stores monopolized the pastry-and-coffee-giant's market in the Garden State's southern region. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp found "no evidence" to support the Central Jersey CML LLC's allegation that the owners of South Jersey CML LLC locked down that geographic market. Central Jersey CML's lawsuit claimed the franchisees boycotted the creation of the would-be Trenton bakery in order to maintain their market share in South Jersey. But that claim...

