Fluor Can't Ditch Case Over Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Monday refused to toss a suit seeking to hold Fluor Corp. liable for a U.S. Army specialist's injuries from a 2016 suicide bombing in the Middle East, finding that the court has authority over the case. U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks said that Winston Hencely's 2019 suit doesn't require the court to question military decision-making to hear his claims. The Army specialist alleges that Fluor's negligent supervision of its employee Ahmed Nayeb, who was a former member of the Taliban, at an Army base in Afghanistan led to the bombing. Hencely isn't challenging anything...

