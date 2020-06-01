Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fluor Can't Ditch Case Over Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Monday refused to toss a suit seeking to hold Fluor Corp. liable for a U.S. Army specialist's injuries from a 2016 suicide bombing in the Middle East, finding that the court has authority over the case.

U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks said that Winston Hencely's 2019 suit doesn't require the court to question military decision-making to hear his claims. The Army specialist alleges that Fluor's negligent supervision of its employee Ahmed Nayeb, who was a former member of the Taliban, at an Army base in Afghanistan led to the bombing.

Hencely isn't challenging anything...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!