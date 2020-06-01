Ex-Campaign Staffer Hits Trump With Class Action Over NDAs

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A former campaign worker for President Donald Trump has lodged a new complaint seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreements she and other workers signed with their employment contracts before joining the campaign in 2016, arguing that the agreements contain "two ill-defined and vastly overreaching provisions." Jessica Denson, a California resident who worked on the campaign as a national phone bank administrator and was later promoted to director of Hispanic engagement, asserted in the proposed class action filed Monday in a New York state court that the campaign is using the agreements to "chill truthful political speech it dislikes." According to the...

