BREAKING: Justices Nix Decisions Upholding Trump Financial Doc Subpoenas

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday vacated lower-court decisions upholding subpoenas issued by three House committees for President Donald Trump's financial information, saying the courts did not adequately consider separation of powers issues.

President Donald Trump had challenged subpoenas from three U.S. House committees that sought financial information from accounting firm Mazars USA LLP and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. (AP) The justices voted 7-2 to vacate rulings by the Second and D.C. Circuits that upheld the House panels' subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, Capital One and Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for his financial records. The cases were remanded for further proceedings....

