Greenberg Traurig Guides $49M Goldman NYC Hotel Loan

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has loaned $48.98 million to a Fortuna Realty Group LLC entity for a new hotel in Midtown Manhattan, and Greenberg Traurig LLP worked on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Goldman Sachs Bank USA is for Hotel Hendricks at 25 W. 38th St, and $13 million will be set aside for new financing for the property. The remainder will be for refinancing preexisting debt at the property. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Monday show that Greg Murphy of Greenberg Traurig worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately...

