Immunomedics Must Face Suit Over Drug Presentation Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday refused to toss a proposed class action against Immunomedics Inc. after concluding that a shareholder had improved his complaint alleging the biopharmaceutical company misled investors into expecting it would present new drug results at upcoming conferences of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. More than a year after nixing the previous suit in the case, U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden denied Immunomedics' bid to dismiss lead plaintiff Sensung Tsai's second amended consolidated complaint, saying he sufficiently alleged the business made false or misleading statements in May 2016 about its anticipated presentations the following...

