'Tiger King' Nemesis Wins Control Of Zoo Property

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday ordered the zoo at the center of Netflix's smash-hit documentary series "Tiger King" to vacate its Oklahoma property and hand over control to animal rights activist Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue. Ruling on one of the many lawsuits Baskin's group filed against eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic and those connected to him, the judge granted Big Cat a so-called constructive trust over the 16-acre property featured on the hit documentary. "Because its title is void, [Greater Wynnewood Development Group] does not have the right to occupy or use the zoo land," U.S. District Judge Scott...

