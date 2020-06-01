Equinix Buys Bell Data Center Portfolio In Canada For $765M

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Equinix has reached a deal to buy 25 data centers in Canada from Bell's parent company for CA$1.04 billion ($765 million), according to separate announcements from Equinix and Bell on Monday. California-based Equinix Inc. said Monday that the 25 centers it's buying from BCE Inc. are expected to generate roughly $105 million a year in revenue. The 25 centers are located across 13 different sites in Canada and give Equinix access to various new markets. "Equinix, with its expanding platform of data centres here in Canada and worldwide, is well-positioned to maximize the opportunities these facilities represent for Canadian businesses in...

