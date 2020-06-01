Facebook Asks Texas High Court To End Sex Trafficking Suits

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Facebook is asking the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss three lawsuits that accuse the company of providing an unrestricted platform for predators to exploit, extort and recruit children into the sex trade, arguing it can't be held liable for what third parties post on its website. The social media company on Friday appealed an April decision by a split Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel to allow to proceed three cases filed in Houston state court by minors — Jane Does ages 13, 14 and 16 — who connected with sex traffickers via Facebook and Instagram. Facebook argues it is protected from the lawsuits...

