NLRB Says Work Time Chat About Election Voting Is Illegal

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Employers can block workers from urging colleagues to support a union during work hours, the National Labor Relations Board said in a precedent-shifting ruling that upheld a Wynn Las Vegas worker's writeup for promoting organizing on the clock. The board on Friday broadened an existing bar on union "solicitation" during working hours to include all requests for union support, rather than just those in which a worker asks a colleague to sign an authorization card pledging his or her union support. Previous board decisions defined solicitation too narrowly under the National Labor Relations Act and misinterpreted U.S. Supreme Court precedent that...

