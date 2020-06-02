5 ERISA Takeaways From High Court's US Bank Decision

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- In a 5-4 decision in Thole v. U.S. Bank, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly limited, to the point of almost extinction, the ability of a participant in a defined benefit retirement plan to institute litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to combat mismanagement by plan fiduciaries. This decision will impart converse ripple effects throughout the defined benefit universe — plan participants will shudder because they are blocked from instituting legal action in the majority of situations, while plan fiduciaries will celebrate the added immunity from suits. The decision had a similar, divergent impact on the justices as a blistering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS