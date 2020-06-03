Maine Wants Charter's Challenge To Cable Bill Law Ditched

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The state of Maine has asked a federal judge to jettison a Charter subsidiary's suit challenging a new law that requires cable service providers to prorate customers' last bills rather than charging for a full month regardless of the service end date. Spectrum Northeast LLC sued Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on May 11, claiming that the recently enacted pro rata billing statute amounts to unlawful rate regulation and is preempted by federal law. The same day, the Charter unit sought a court order blocking the law while it's being challenged. Frey's office filed papers in federal court Tuesday debunking Charter's...

