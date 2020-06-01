Tufts Must Face Suit Over Patient's Infection Death

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court on Monday revived a suit accusing Tufts Medical Center and others of causing a patient's infection death from contaminated medication, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether a doctor inspected the drug packaging for cracks. A three-judge Massachusetts Appeals Court panel partially reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Steven Vlad, his practice group Pratt Medical Group Inc., and Tufts in a suit alleging the health care providers administered contaminated anti-inflammatory medication to patient Patricia Laporte, which caused her to suffer a staph infection that led to a leg amputation and ultimately proved...

