US Soccer Seeks To Block New Prez From Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation asked a California federal court Friday to stop the organization's new president, a former U.S. Women's National Team player, from testifying in an upcoming trial on sex discrimination claims brought by current women's team members. "[I]t is clear that they seek to admit her statements to try to bias the jury," the U.S. Soccer Federation told the court, arguing that the women's team members should not be allowed to add President Cindy Parlow Cone to their witness list or use her statements regarding arguments withdrawn from U.S. Soccer's summary judgment briefing. U.S. Soccer told the court that the...

