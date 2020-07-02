The Biggest Energy Rulings Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The first half of the year saw no shortage of blockbuster rulings affecting the energy industry, including circuit courts' decisions allowing climate change litigation to proceed against fossil fuel companies — but not against the federal government. Federal courts also struck down key pipeline policies and permits, though the U.S. Supreme Court also removed a regulatory roadblock for an $8 billion gas pipeline. There was plenty of action at the state court level as well, with the Texas Supreme Court deciding a $535 million pipeline partnership fight and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court shielding gas drillers from certain liability related to hydraulic...

