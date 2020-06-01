FCC Announces Aggressive Timeline For C-Band Clearing

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A group of satellite operators in the C-Band have agreed on a timeline for converting their spectrum for 5G, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Monday, meaning the five companies plan to vacate a chunk of the airwaves they currently hold by December 2021. In doing so, the companies signed onto the FCC's proposed "accelerated timeline" for flipping much of the C-Band to mobile providers and could become eligible for as much as $9.7 billion in bonus payments from mobile auction winners. The notion of allowing bonus payments to expedite the C-band reorganization was controversial among FCC commissioners, but Pai insisted Monday...

