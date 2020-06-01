Wishbone App Maker Sued Over Breach Affecting 40M Users

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The company behind the social media app Wishbone was sued Monday over a massive data breach in which the personal information of more than 40 million users, most of them teenagers, was purportedly marketed on the dark web and later leaked for free, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. Wishbone is a polling app in which mostly teens create and vote in polls on their favorite artists, TV shows, fashion and beauty trends and politics, according to Mammoth Media Inc., the app's maker. Former Wishbone user Connor Burns said in Monday's suit that he downloaded the...

