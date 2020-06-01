Law Firm Seeks To Trim Insurance Co.'s Data Breach Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Kansas City personal injury firm being sued by former client Hiscox Insurance for allegedly mishandling a cyberattack argued on Monday that the novel case should be chopped down to a single legal malpractice claim. Warden Grier LLP said Hiscox's three claims for breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty are essentially the same as its professional negligence claim stemming from the attack, which exposed sensitive personal information on Hiscox's clients despite a ransom payment quietly brokered by Warden Grier. "Hiscox clearly characterizes the same facts as both a breach of the standard of care and a breach of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS