Groups Support Review Of 9th Circ. Ariz. Voting Regs Ruling

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit majority's ruling in favor of the Democratic National Committee that found two Arizona voting regulations to be discriminatory. In late April, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the Arizona Republican Party each submitted petitions for writ of certiorari, asking the high court to take a look at the divided en banc Ninth Circuit January ruling that said Arizona's rejection of out-of-precinct ballots and a state law preventing third-party ballot collection discriminate against Native American, Hispanic and African American voters in the state. A group of...

