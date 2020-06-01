Cognizant Technology Settles OT Class Suit For $5.7M

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave his blessing Monday to a proposed $5.7 million settlement resolving claims that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and California labor law by allegedly shorting employees on overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley granted preliminary approval to the settlement agreement the IT services company reached with the class, which establishes a nonreversionary settlement fund of more than $5.7 million, finding that the terms don't contain any "red flags," like an unreasonably discounted settlement amount or inflated attorney fees. "It appears to the court on a preliminary basis that the proposed...

